Hamilton County, OH

High School Football Computer Ratings: Is your team in playoff position?

Journal-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. There are 708 schools in this week’s computer ratings. The 71 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.

