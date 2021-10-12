CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucknell Football Takes on Fordham in Big Apple

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell football team continues its Patriot League road swing with a 1 p.m. game at Fordham on Saturday, Oct. 16. Bison supporters who plan to attend Saturday's game should review Fordham's spectator policy. All fans will be required to show proof of vaccination when they enter campus. Children under the age of 12 years old can attend the game with a documented negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before coming on campus. They will need to remain masked at all times both indoors and outdoors.

