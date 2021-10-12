Bucknell Football Takes on Fordham in Big Apple

The Wagner College football team will make the trip across town to the Bronx on Saturday when the Seahawks take on Fordham at 1 p.m. in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Seahawks took a 20-7 lead into the halftime locker room and came back in the fourth quarter to tie the game, but Delaware State came out on top on homecoming night at Hameline Field, earning a 33-27 victory in double overtime.

BRONX, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO