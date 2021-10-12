CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Content to Treat Amblyopia: Interview with Scott Xiao, CEO at Luminopia

By Conn Hastings
Medagadget.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuminopia, a company based in Cambridge, MA, has developed Luminopia One, a visual content system that aims to treat amblyopia, also known as ‘lazy eye,’ in young children. The condition is caused by neurological deficits that typically affect vision in one eye. At present, the condition is treated using

Medagadget.com

Wristband to Detect Strokes: Interview with Sandra Saldana, CEO of Alva Health

Alva Health, a medtech startup based in Connecticut, is developing a wristband that can detect the signs of stroke and promptly alert the wearer and/or healthcare staff. The technology is intended for those at high risk of stroke, such as stroke survivors and those diagnosed with transient ischemic attack. Strokes...
ELECTRONICS
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Luminopia’s new FDA-approved therapy uses TV to treat lazy eye in kids

Luminopia announced today that it received FDA de novo approval for its prescription therapy for improving vision in children with lazy eye. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Luminopia’s prescription Luminopia One holds indication for improvement in visual acuity in children between ages four and seven with lazy eye (amblyopia) associated with anisometropia and/or mild strabismus, having received treatment instructions as prescribed by a trained eye-care professional, according to a news release.
HEALTH
mobihealthnews.com

Luminopia scores FDA De Novo for VR treatment for lazy eye

Massachusetts-based Luminopia landed an FDA De Novo for its virtual reality digital therapeutic focused on helping children improve amblyopia, commonly called lazy eye. The therapy, called Luminopia One, is geared toward children living with the condition between the ages of 4 and 7 and is focused on improving their visual acuity. Children put on a VR headset and are then shown “therapeutically modified” TV shows and movies. The patient and caregiver can choose from a variety of media content, and the system then uses algorithms to modify the selected content to help a child’s brain take in stimuli from both of their eyes.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Tectonic Innovation To Drive The Sinusitis Treatment Market

Rise in new technologies and rapid innovations in healthcare market will create opportunities for companies that are striving to plunge into sinusitis treatment market. Sinusitis can be acute and if not treated can lead to chronic condition wherein different germs like bacteria and viruses can block the nasal cavities or are filled with fluid.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
