Charles Green first saw a chessboard more than 40 years ago at Franklin Elementary School in Madison, Wisconsin. “I saw two kids playing. I remember to this day, because I was a checker player, but I seen the chess and it intrigued me,” he says. “I was like, what the heck is this? And from that point on, I just wanted to learn how to play and I just fell in love with that game.”

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO