River North Brewery To Release Imperial Coffee Stout in Partnership with Logan House Coffee

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Braxton Brewing Co., a local brewery with national recognition, and Cincinnati, Ohio-based LaRosa’s, Inc., are proud to announce a new collaboration that brings together these two iconic family brands. Through the launch of Braxton’s LaRosa’s Lager, consumers will now be able to enjoy a unique beer that pairs perfectly with LaRosa’s classic family recipe sauce or for any occasion. The specialty lager is expected to become a staple in each of LaRosa’s pizzerias that serve beer on tap and at all Braxton Taprooms, following the official tapping party at Braxton’s Covington Taproom at 27 W 7th Street in Covington, KY on October 21st, from 6 pm- 9 pm.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO