River North Brewery To Release Imperial Coffee Stout in Partnership with Logan House Coffee

Cover picture for the articleRiver North Brewery partnered with local coffee roaster Logan House Coffee to use their incredible coffee for this imperial stout. Using Logan House’s medium/light roast, River North Brewery turned their beast of an imperial stout into a caffeinated boosted beer that you won’t be disappointed with. This year there will be a barrel-aged version as well as a non-barrel-aged version.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imperial Stout#Beer#Food Drink#River North Brewery#Logan House Coffee#Logan House
