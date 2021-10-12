National Weather Service surveys damage from Greene County tornado

WRIGHTS, Ill. – Members of the National Weather Service’s St. Louis office visited rural Illinois to survey the damage from a tornado and other severe storms that blasted their way across the region on Monday.

Around 2:35 p.m. Monday, a tornado formed over the town of Wrights in Greene County.

Wrights is approximately 52 miles north of St. Louis, in west-central Illinois.

Trained spotters and locals photographed and recorded the tornado while it touched down, and later reported damage to structures and vehicles in the area.

And it was that damage that lead the NWS to rate this an EF-2 tornado with top winds of 115 miles per hour.

Are tornadoes unusual for October? No, actually. We are in what’s called the second tornado season, as the cold of winter starts to battle with summer, making for perfect conditions at times for severe weather.

