Gessner reelected chairman of Mohegan Tribal Council

By Brian Hallenbeck
 7 days ago

Mohegan — Members of the Mohegan Tribal Council reelected James Gessner Jr. as council chairman last week, according to tribal sources.

Gessner and four others elected to new council terms in August — Sarah Harris, William Quidgeon Jr., Ken Davison and Mark Brown — took oaths of office Oct. 4. Also elected to council offices at that time were Harris, vice chairwoman; Thayne Hutchins Jr., treasurer; Patricia LaPierre, recording secretary, and Joseph Soper, corresponding secretary.

John Harris also is a member of the nine-member council, which oversees the tribe’s sovereign government and business entities and doubles as the management board of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, which operates the tribe’s gaming enterprises.

Gessner was first elected council chairman in October 2019. He had been named interim chairman eight months earlier, following the resignation of Kevin Brown.

New London, CT
