Gessner reelected chairman of Mohegan Tribal Council
Mohegan — Members of the Mohegan Tribal Council reelected James Gessner Jr. as council chairman last week, according to tribal sources.
Gessner and four others elected to new council terms in August — Sarah Harris, William Quidgeon Jr., Ken Davison and Mark Brown — took oaths of office Oct. 4. Also elected to council offices at that time were Harris, vice chairwoman; Thayne Hutchins Jr., treasurer; Patricia LaPierre, recording secretary, and Joseph Soper, corresponding secretary.
John Harris also is a member of the nine-member council, which oversees the tribe’s sovereign government and business entities and doubles as the management board of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, which operates the tribe’s gaming enterprises.
Gessner was first elected council chairman in October 2019. He had been named interim chairman eight months earlier, following the resignation of Kevin Brown.
