Seniors edge juniors in Tawas Area’s annual Powder Puff football game

TAWAS CITY – For awhile, it looked like the juniors might spoil the night for the seniors in Tawas Area’s annual Powder Puff football game on Monday, Oct. 4. A touchdown with 5:43 to play and an interception to ice the game by Grace Look helped the seniors to prevail, however, allowing them to celebrate their hard-earned 7-6 victory with a trophy presented by assistant principal and event organizer Stacey Mochty.