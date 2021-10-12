INFOGRAPHIC: Can My Dog Eat That?

What should you do if your dog eats fallen leaves? Experts say that in small quantities, most leaves aren’t harmful to dogs, but that you should know what types of trees and plants surround your home, which you should keep your dog away from, and when the behavior is considered abnormal. Veterinarian Nikki Graham says it’s possible your pooch is eating grass and leaves to fill a gap in their diet, or because eating these items could help them vomit and alleviate nausea. You should talk to your vet if you’re worried about any gaps in your dog’s diet or if you think they experience nausea frequently. Also, you should keep your dog away from chrysanthemums, autumn crocuses, Japanese yews, black walnut trees, and tomato plants, as ingesting them can cause various health issues, some very serious. Ultimately, keep an eye on your dog, and if they’re regularly eating leaves, consult your veterinarian. (Yahoo)

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO