Aaron Cottrell resigned as Southlake Carroll's head boys soccer coach last Thursday, according to a statement he released on Twitter. “I have put much thought and prayer into making the right decision,” Cottrell says via Twitter. “It has been a difficult last few months fighting for a program full of incredible and deserving young men. It’s about the kids. Always has been for me.”

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO