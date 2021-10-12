Columbus Day Dinner

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is introducing legislation that would establish new ports of entry in Democratic strongholds like California and the Northeast, including locations like Cambridge, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, to process illegal border crossings.
The Republican senator said Texas border communities are struggling to deal with a “massive influx of illegal immigrants.”
“That’s why today I am introducing this crucial legislation to alleviate the massive overload at the southern border by establishing new ports of entry in Democrat-led communities such as North Hero, Vermont, where Bernie Sanders spends his summers, and Martha’s Vineyard, where Democrat elites host their...
Comments / 0