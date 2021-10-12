CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell Star as Deeply Problematic Doctor, Patient in 'The Shrink Next Door'

By Larisha Paul
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the new trailer for the peculiar Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door, Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd set the stage for an unconventional (read: unprofessional) patient and psychiatrist relationship. With Rudd as the overbearing Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf and Ferrell as the impressionable Martin “Marty” Markowitz, the duo...

TVLine

The Shrink Next Door: Paul Rudd Drives a Wedge Between Kathryn Hahn and Will Ferrell in Full Apple TV+ Trailer

This time, it was Paul Rudd all along. Apple TV+ has released the full trailer for The Shrink Next Door, an eight-episode limited series in which Rudd plays Will Ferrell’s too-close-for-comfort psychiatrist — much to Kathryn Hahn’s dismay. “Inspired by true events and an original podcast of the same name, The Shrink Next Door follows the decades-long manipulation and exploitation by psychiatrist Dr. Isaac ‘Ike’ Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin ‘Marty’ Markowitz (Ferrell),” according to the official logline. “Dr. Ike is accompanied by his unsuspecting wife Bonnie Herschkopf (Casey Wilson), and though Marty may be defenseless against Dr. Ike enticing...
TV SERIES
heyuguys.com

“Without trust we have nothing…” New trailer lands for ‘The Shrink Next Door’

Apple TV has launched a new trailer for the Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd series ‘The Shrink Next Door.’. Inspired by true events and an original podcast of the same name, the series follows the decades-long manipulation and exploitation by psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Paul Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Will Ferrell). Dr. Ike is accompanied by his unsuspecting wife Bonnie Herschkopf (Casey Wilson) and though Marty may be defenceless against Dr. Ike enticing offerings, his hard-headed sister Phyllis (Kathryn Hahn) is not.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

The Patient Will Star Steve Carell As A Shrink Forced To Treat A Serial Killer

"The Americans" fans can rejoice once again, for its showrunners "Joel and Joe" are back with a new project. FX has ordered a 10-episode limited series from executive producers Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg. "The Patient" stars the Oscar and Emmy-nominated Steve Carell, who also serves as executive producer alongside...
TV SERIES
Kathryn Hahn
Will Ferrell
Paul Rudd
epicstream.com

Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon in New Ghostbusters Afterlife Interview

List & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is just around the corner, and now that reviews are emerging all over the Internet following a surprising screening in New York, as well as new images and new posters, anticipation for the long-awaited sequel couldn't be higher (so high it might just manifest into supernatural energy!).
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Shrink Next Door unveils its full-length trailer

Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson star in the Apple TV+ darkly comic limited series. Here's the official synopsis: “Inspired by true events and an original podcast of the same name, The Shrink Next Door follows the decades-long manipulation and exploitation by psychiatrist Dr. Isaac ‘Ike’ Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin ‘Marty’ Markowitz (Ferrell). Dr. Ike is accompanied by his unsuspecting wife Bonnie Herschkopf (Wilson) and though Marty may be defenseless against Dr. Ike enticing offerings, his hard-headed sister Phyllis (Hahn) is not." The Shrink Next Door premieres Nov. 12.
TV SERIES
New Haven Register

Apple TV Plus Releases 'The Shrink Next Door' Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for “The Shrink Next Door,” which premieres the first three episodes of the eight-episode series on Nov. 12, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through Dec. 17. The series stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson and is inspired...
NFL
TheWrap

‘The Shrink Next Door’ Trailer: Paul Rudd Is a ‘Miracle Worker’ – and the Worst Therapist Ever (Video)

You’re gonna need a therapist after watching just the trailer for Apple TV+ series “The Shrink Next Door,” which you can now do. May we NOT suggest Paul Rudd’s Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf. After all, that guy does a number on Will Ferrell’s Marty Markowitz, which isn’t really a spoiler if you have read the story or listened to the podcast.
MOVIES
#Comedy Series#Will Ferrell Star
epicstream.com

Ant-Man 3 Star Jonathan Majors Teases Death of Paul Rudd's MCU Hero

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. In case some of you haven't been keeping up with Marvel Studios' Disney+ spinoff shows, we've pretty much established that Kang the Conqueror will in fact be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next Thanos-level threat, and those who have seen the finale episode of Loki got their taste of what he is capable of. I would even go as far as saying that he might be the most threatening villain the franchise has ever seen simply because no one knows how to beat and outsmart him.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Ant-Man's Paul Rudd Praises Quantumania Co-Star Jonathan Majors On His Kang Performance

After Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily’s Ant-Man and the Wasp helped save the universe in 2019’s monumental Marvel film, Avengers: Endgame, the small but mighty team will be back for their sequel called Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, coming in 2023. The movie will notably feature Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors as the all-powerful villain Kang the Conqueror. As production of the film remains underway, Rudd is sharing his experience with the talented actor.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal On Antoine Fuqua Netflix Film ‘The Guilty’: 69 Million Households, No. 1 In 91 Countries

Netflix selectively reveals viewing information when the results are good. More and more stars are pressing the issue, like Kevin Hart did on Fatherhood and Ryan Murphy on Ratched. Such is the case this morning with Jake Gyllenhaal, divulging the stats on The Guilty, the movie he made in lockdown with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. According to Gyllenhaal, the film — shot over 11 days, with Fuqua working from a trailer after someone in his circle tested positive for Covid — will be seen in 69 million households in its first four weeks, and has been the streamer’s top movie in 91 countries. Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher with a sketchy past who tries to help a woman kidnapped by her husband, leaving her children in danger. Pic opened limited in theaters September 24, and on Netflix beginning October 1. It’s a Nic Pizzolato-scripted remake of the Danish film Den Skyldige. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)
MOVIES
