Reba McEntire to play 2 shows at Foxwoods

By George Lenker
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reba McEntire has announced that she will hit the road again for a four-month tour beginning in November. The tour will make a two-night stop at Foxwoods Resort Casino on March 4-5. The singer just released a three-part box set, “Revived Remixed Revisited,” on Friday. Support acts for the upcoming...

www.masslive.com

