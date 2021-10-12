Authorities Release Details In Branchburg Crash That Killed Teen Soccer Player

Authorities have released details in the crash that killed a 17-year-old Branchburg soccer player over the weekend.

Vincent R. Gagliardi was the front seat passenger in a 2006 Toyota Scion that was heading west on Fairview Drive around 8:20 p.m. Oct. 8, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

The vehicle hit several roadside objects across several hundred feet, ejecting Gagliardi, Robertson said alongside local officials.

The driver and a rear-seat passenger were evaluated and treated at the scene, Robertson said.

Life-saving measures were performed on Gagliardi, who was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

A GoFundMe launched for Gagliardi's family had raised more than $2,400 as of Tuesday.

Detectives from the Branchburg Township Police Department, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team, and the Major Crimes Unit responded to conduct the investigation.

The circumstances and events leading to the crash remain under investigation.

Gagliardi, affectionately known as Vinny, was a lifelong Branchburg resident and was a student at Somerville High School when he died. He worked part-time as a ShopRite cashier.

He participated in the Branchburg municipal soccer league, travel soccer and played for the high school's team. He also played baseball, lacrosse and skied.

Vinny was also passionate about skateboarding and online gaming.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Branchburg Funeral Home.

A prayer service will begin at the funeral home on Friday, Oct. 15, at 8:45 a.m. Funeral mass will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes in Whitehouse Station. Committal is private.

