The short-term outlook for London is positive as summer ends and the industry transitions into the typically slower autumn and winter months. Leading bookings in the short-term are Economy class properties, with occupancy as high as 66% over the reporting period. The lead-up to Christmas is also showing glimmers of hope with bookings spiking across mid-December. This is likely due to increased confidence in city breaks given the success of the U.K.’s vaccination program as well as the destination's attractive retail offerings, which will be well-received in the lead up to the holidays.

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO