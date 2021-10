Take a moment before you decide to make those homemade onion rings. The CDC has some important information about onions you need to know. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced earlier today (October 20, 2021) on their Facebook page that there has been a Salmonella outbreak surrounding onions and that it is causing problems nation wide. At the time of the announcement 652 people had become ill and 129 had to be hospitalized.

