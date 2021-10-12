CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Summerville, SC

See photos: Summerville PD welcomes new K9

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHAP7_0cP3nII900

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) on Tuesday introduces Vinnie, the newest addition to the team.

SPD says that Vinnie is a Belgian Malinois and will take over for retired K9 Joney who served the Town of Summerville for three years.

Vinnie will be trained by his handler FTO Korey Nelson as a dual-purpose dog.

“AKC Reunite is grateful to work with the Charleston Kennel Club to donate K9 Officer Vinnie to the department; with our matching grant program, we are able to help police departments purchase these versatile and talented dogs to work with their handlers and support their communities,” says Tom Sharp, President and CEO of AKC Reunite It was [an] honor for me to attend the swearing-in ceremony and meet K9 Vinnie and the officers in Summerville.”

Lt. Chris Hirsch says the agency is “beyond grateful” to be selected by AKC Reunite to receive a new K9.

“Working dogs like Vinnie are incredible assets to the departments in which they serve. Summerville Police Department currently has seven K9’s,” says Lt. Hirsch. “All working dogs and handlers go through extensive training to become certified K9’s and handlers.”

SPD currently has seven police dogs.

READ NEXT: Mount Pleasant PD raises over $13K for Special Olympics during ‘Cops on the Coop’ event

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

MUSC to honor lives lost to domestic violence in the state last year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina is honoring lives lost to domestic violence during Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month. A display will be erected in the Horseshoe to honor the lives lost in South Carolina to domestic violence last year. Officials will hang clothes in the Horseshoe, representing people killed by […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston FD hiring for entry-level firefighters

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) is looking to fill its openings for entry-level firefighters. Those interested in applying must be at least 18-years-old with a valid driver’s license and have a high school diploma or G.E.D. In addition, applicants must pass the National Firefighter Selection Test (NFST) written exam […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Summerville, SC
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Beaufort County EMS, Bluffton Township Fire District Station hosting grand opening of new fire station

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Beaufort County EMS and Bluffton Township Fire District will have a grand opening and open house for the new Station #31. The open house is set for October 26 at 10 a.m. Beaufort County Councilman Mark Lawson, County Administrator Eric Greenway, Beaufort County EMS Director Donna Ownby and Station Chief […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dogs#Summerville Pd#Spd#Belgian Malinois#Akc Reunite#Mount Pleasant Pd#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO donates wheelchair to veteran in need

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office continues to serve beyond the call. Deputy Potts, also an Army Reserve, made a trip to American Legion Post 147 in James Island to donate a wheelchair to a veteran in need. The wheelchair was recently donated to CCSO by a resident, and Potts delivered […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charlotte man extradited from SC to NC, formally charged with killing Gastonia woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man who was arrested in South Carolina in connection to the death of a Gastonia woman has been extradited to Charlotte and formally charged with murder, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday. East Charlotte resident Charles Combs, 35, has been extradited from Horry County, South […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston announces City Gallery exhibition ‘Prototype for a Landscape’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs on Monday announced the 2021 City Gallery exhibition, ‘Prototype for a Landscape.’ The exhibit “shines a light on the unspoken connections that hold our communities together” through “portraits of healers, agricultural field maps, celestial constellations, and molecular forces.” Three Southern artists — Alice […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

4 haunted tours to take in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston is steeped in history and has no shortage of haunted folklore. If you have a love for the paranormal, here’s a list of ghost tours to check out. Pleasing Terrors Ghost Tour by Old Charleston Walking Tours Creator and tour guide, Mike Brown, will share creepy stories and forgotten folklore as […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DD2, CCSD offering free COVID-19 testing for students and staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Both Dorchester District Two and Charleston County School District will offer free COVID-19 testing this week for students and staff. Dorchester District Two will offer testing for students and staff Monday through Friday. Rapid and PCR testing will be done for those wanting to be tested from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Doorbell cameras donated to domestic violence victims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A company is donating up to 1,000 doorbell cameras to a South Carolina organization that helps victims of domestic violence. The South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault will give the cameras donated by Ring to 12 local organizations across the state. Along with the cameras, Ring also donated […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

News 2 viewers share their favorite Lowcountry coffee shops

CHARLESTON, S.C.- On Monday, we asked you to weigh in on your favorite place to grab coffee in the Lowcountry. The weekend is the perfect time to treat yourself, so here’s a look at the spots you voted for: Summerville/Goose Creek Coastal Coffee Roasters Ra Coffee Company North Charleston Lodi Coffee Evo Craft Bakery West […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

1K+
Followers
457
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy