See photos: Summerville PD welcomes new K9

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) on Tuesday introduces Vinnie, the newest addition to the team.

SPD says that Vinnie is a Belgian Malinois and will take over for retired K9 Joney who served the Town of Summerville for three years.

Vinnie will be trained by his handler FTO Korey Nelson as a dual-purpose dog.







“AKC Reunite is grateful to work with the Charleston Kennel Club to donate K9 Officer Vinnie to the department; with our matching grant program, we are able to help police departments purchase these versatile and talented dogs to work with their handlers and support their communities,” says Tom Sharp, President and CEO of AKC Reunite It was [an] honor for me to attend the swearing-in ceremony and meet K9 Vinnie and the officers in Summerville.”

Lt. Chris Hirsch says the agency is “beyond grateful” to be selected by AKC Reunite to receive a new K9.

“Working dogs like Vinnie are incredible assets to the departments in which they serve. Summerville Police Department currently has seven K9’s,” says Lt. Hirsch. “All working dogs and handlers go through extensive training to become certified K9’s and handlers.”

SPD currently has seven police dogs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.