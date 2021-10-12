Wausau Elks to throw fundraiser for Forget Me Nots

WAUSAU – The Wausau Elks Lodge No. 248 will host the Harvest Polka Party, an open house event, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 to help raise money for the Forget Me Nots charity.

The party will include polka music by the Hayes Boys, food and drink specials.

The Forget Me Nots charity is focused on supporting elderly who have been placed in nursing home care.

Tickets cost $10 per person in advance or $15 at the door and are available at both Nicolet Bank locations in Wausau, ReMax on Grand Avenue, the Wausau Elks Lodge and from a fellow Elk.