Wausau, WI

Wausau Elks to throw fundraiser for Forget Me Nots

By Shereen Siewert
 7 days ago
WAUSAU – The Wausau Elks Lodge No. 248 will host the Harvest Polka Party, an open house event, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 to help raise money for the Forget Me Nots charity.

The party will include polka music by the Hayes Boys, food and drink specials.

The Forget Me Nots charity is focused on supporting elderly who have been placed in nursing home care.

Tickets cost $10 per person in advance or $15 at the door and are available at both Nicolet Bank locations in Wausau, ReMax on Grand Avenue, the Wausau Elks Lodge and from a fellow Elk.

Wausau, WI
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

