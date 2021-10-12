CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Sustainable Investing: Taking the Lead on Education and Implementation

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
 7 days ago

One of the biggest trends across the financial services industry has been the growth of sustainable investing, in both the number of products and the asset growth over the past couple of years. Even with this rapid growth, there is still a false narrative that doing good in your portfolio means that you must give up returns, and consequently, some advisors and investors have been slow to embrace sustainable investing strategies. Institutional investors in Europe, public funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, women, and millennials have led the adoption of these misunderstood strategies.

We have begun to see broader adoption across all client segments in the past couple of years – but there is still a great deal of confusion among advisors and investors. Several factors have led to confusion and the initial slow adoption of sustainable investing. The terminology used to describe this approach—socially responsible investing (SRI); environmental, social, and governance (ESG); impact investing; and sustainable investing—is perhaps the biggest area of confusion. The terms are often used interchangeably, but there are differences with the screening approaches of each.

What is Sustainable Investing?

In the 1990s, SRI became a convenient way to express views about unpopular activities. Investors opposing apartheid could exclude companies doing business in South Africa from their portfolios. Investors could express their displeasure with tobacco, alcohol, or gaming by excluding “sin stocks” or eliminating companies that damaged the environment from their client portfolios. Excluding these companies often meant sacrificing returns, however, so many investors shied away from socially responsible investing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAOhB_0cP3mkqa00
Sustainable investing

In the past couple of years, ESG screening has become increasingly popular with large institutions, high net worth (HNW) families, women, and millennials. This relative screening methodology assigns the highest weights to companies that exhibit the best practices. Multiple studies have shown that these strategies have historically outperformed their comparable unconstrained indices.

Impact investing is focused on affecting changes primarily in private companies. There are a growing number of private equity funds focused on impact investing. Family offices often invest in causes that align with the family’s passion and legacy planning, i.e., education, the arts, renewable energy, cancer research, etc.

Sustainable investing is a broad descriptor that includes socially responsible investing, environmental, social, and governance, and impact investing and has grown substantially. According to the US SIF biennial report, the total U.S. assets under management for sustainable investing grew from $12 trillion in 2018 to $17.1 trillion in 2020, an increase of 42 percent. This represents nearly one-third of the U.S. professional assets under management, an astounding 25-fold increase, or 14-percent annualized growth rate, since 1995. That’s a significant accomplishment, especially given the skepticism outlined above.

The report breaks down the sustainable investing assets under management at the beginning of 2020 into mutual funds (>$3 trillion), other commingled funds ($865 billion), alternative investments ($716 billion), ETFs ($21 billion), variable annuity ($17 billion), and other investment vehicles ($11.5 trillion). The last group includes UCITs and separately managed accounts.

The number of alternative investment sustainable investing vehicles grew substantially. The US SIF 2020 trends report identified $716 billion in ESG assets under management across 905 alternative investment vehicles at the start of 2020, representing a 22 percent increase in assets compared to 2018, and a 16 percent increase in the number of funds. Private equity and venture capital ESG funds represent the largest number of alternative funds and increased 21 percent to 681 funds. Assets under management increased 55 percent to $438 billion.

If we dig into client segments, we see that sustainable investing by family offices increased 50 percent, from $4 billion to $6 billion, over the past two years. In 2020, the top issues for family offices were climate change, carbon emissions, and clean technology. Educational institutions held $378 billion in sustainably invested assets at the start of 2020—an increase of 19 percent from 2018— with a focus on climate change and carbon emissions.

The largest segment of sustainably invested money is in public funds: roughly $3.4 trillion, or a 10 percent increase over 2018. Sustainable Investing Public funds include assets managed for federal, state, county, and municipal governments, including public employee pension plans such as CalPERS and CalSTRS. The report identified 181 public funds subject to various sustainability criteria, roughly the same as in 2018.

The Role of Wealth Advisors

Wealth advisors should take the lead in educating investors about the merits of sustainable investing and how these strategies can be incorporated in portfolios. Wealth management is not about maximizing returns, but rather about making sure that a strategy provides the highest probability of achieving a client’s goals. Those goals may include aligning the investor’s purpose and portfolio. With millennials and Gen Z investors representing a larger percentage of the workforce, and more investors gravitating to sustainable investing, wealth advisors need to engage investors and educate them about the merits of sustainable investing options. If wealth advisors fail to address these issues, millennials and Gen Z investors may feel compelled to find advisors who have similar values and perspectives.

According to a 2020 McKinsey report, an unprecedented amount of assets will shift into the hands of U.S. women over the next three to five years, creating a $30 trillion opportunity by the end of the decade. Today, women control roughly a third of the overall wealth, or $11 trillion in assets, and will likely inherit additional wealth as their older spouses pass. Women tend to make different investment decisions than their male counterparts. They are often more risk-averse and are more focused on achieving life goals. Multiple studies have shown that women consider social, environmental, and political issues in making decisions.

HNW investors are often focused on their legacy and giving back to society. Incorporating some form of sustainable investing can further their causes. Wealth advisors need to inquire about a family’s passions and determine whether these should be incorporated in the family’s portfolio. Inquiring about these interests also demonstrates the scope of capabilities. A HNW family may not perceive sustainability as part of their current advisor’s expertise and value proposition and may choose to seek out advisors with the expertise and ability to educate the broader family.

The bottom line is sustainable investing is not a fad, or even a niche strategy; it has become a mainstream approach to investing capital and has been adopted across client segments. Wealth advisors should seize the opportunity to differentiate their approach and value proposition - and educating investors may pay big dividends in the future.

The above article originally appeared here.

Order Goals-based Investing at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

About the author: Tony Davidow, CIMA®

Tony Davidow, CIMA®, is president of T. Davidow Consulting, an independent advisory firm focused on the needs and challenges facing the financial services industry. He leverages his diverse experiences to deliver research and analysis to sophisticated advisors, asset managers, and wealthy families.

Davidow has held senior leadership roles at Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, Guggenheim Investments, and Kidder Peabody among others. He is focused on developing and delivering content relating to advanced asset allocation strategies, alternative investments, factor investing, sustainable investing, and other topics. In 2020, Davidow was recognized by the Investments & Wealth Institute®, with the Wealth Management Impact Award, which honors individuals who have contributed exceptional advancements in the field of private wealth management.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Energize Ventures Raises $330 Million to Fund Digital Solutions to Combat the Climate Crisis

Energize Ventures is a global alternative investment manager that funds digital-first solutions to accelerate the sustainable energy transition. The company recently announced the closing of a second flagship fund with total capital commitments of $330 million. Energize Ventures managing partner John Tough joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how the funding will further the company's mission.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Funds#Investment Decisions#Asset Allocation#Private Wealth Management#Sustainable Investing#Hnw
wiltonbulletin.com

What Is Ethic, The Sustainable Investing Firm Harry and Meghan Are Promoting?

There are two frameworks to consider when looking at environmental impact: personal and institutional. The Aston Martin that Prince Charles has been converting to run on wine and cheese instead of gas? That’s personal. The sustainable investing firm that his son and daughter-in-law are promoting? That’s a bit of both, especially as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are putting their own money into the venture.
CELEBRITIES
Financial Times

Can we make investing in education add up?

Search the web for signs of progress towards the UN global goal of quality education for all by 2030 and you quickly make two gloomy discoveries: the sluggish trends themselves and the limitations of the tools to track them. The statistics are stark: hundreds of millions of children around the...
EDUCATION
cfainstitute.org

Sustainability, ESG, and the Future of Investing: A Review

Posted In: Best Of, Drivers of Value, Economics, Equity Investments, Future States, Performance Measurement & Evaluation, Philosophy, Portfolio Management, Risk Management, Standards, Ethics & Regulations (SER) To mark Enterprising Investor’s 10th anniversary, we have compiled retrospectives of our coverage of the most critical themes in finance and investing over the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
mobihealthnews.com

Babylon secures new $200M sustainability-linked investment

Digital health firm Babylon has secured a sustainability-linked investment of up to $200 million (€173M) from the strategic capital investment firm, Albacore Capital Group. Together with already committed PIPE capital of $230 million (€199M) from institutional and strategic investors, Babylon will now have access to around $775 million (€671M) of capital (before fees).
BUSINESS
@growwithco

‘Invest in Yourself’: How to Grow Your Business With Self-Investment, Education and Authenticity

Grow with Google coach Mary Rabago discusses the importance of establishing a digital presence to grow your business, tell your story and attract consumers. It can be challenging to grow a business digitally without the right tools and strategies. An even bigger challenge for entrepreneurs is understanding how to establish trust and communication with consumers.
SMALL BUSINESS
newfoodmagazine.com

Spanish chorizo sector makes sustainability investments

The chorizo sector in Spain is making fresh efforts to modernise its production processes on the back of the COVID-19 crisis, with several large manufacturers committing to sustainability initiatives. In response to Covid-19, the Spanish chorizo industry has laid out plans to focus on sustainability issues and the digitalisation of...
AGRICULTURE
Retirement Daily

Incorporating Active and Passive Strategies

“A blindfolded monkey throwing darts at a newspaper’s financial pages could select a portfolio that would do just as well as one carefully selected by experts.”. In his classic book, “A Random Walk Down Wall Street,” Burton Malkiel threw down the gauntlet beginning the debate about active versus passive investment management. Of course, when Malkiel wrote his book there weren’t passive options available for individual investors. In recent decades, especially after the global financial crisis, this debate has gotten louder, with advocates of both points of view claiming victory.
MARKETS
Newsweek

Turks and Caicos Bets on Sustainable Investment to Boost Clean Economy

The Turks and Caicos Islands are often described as the Caribbean's best kept secret: two groups of tropical islands with a land area of 170 square miles, known primarily for high-end tourism. Following the landslide victory of his party in February, Charles Washington Misick now serves as Premier - a position he held for the first time in the 1990s. Misick, who has been driving the development of the British Overseas Territory in different capacities for over 30 years, is set to transform the islands' economy in the wake of the pandemic.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Fitch analyst says Apollo provided more clarity on Athene integration

Fitch analyst Dafina Dunmore said Apollo Global Management caught Wall Street's attention on Tuesday when it projected it'll double its assets under management to $1 trillion and also provided specifics about the benefits of its pending combination with insurance annuities specialist Athene Holding Ltd. . "A one trillion number is hard to ignore...also the stock has had somewhat of a discount because of a lack of understanding of the synergies with Athene," Dunmore told MarketWatch. Apollo provided clarity on the economics of its relationship with Athene going forward, including the benefits of charging origination fees on the total amount...
BUSINESS
iese.edu

What is the return on investment of an MBA or Executive Education Program?

There’s no need for us to remind you that today’s environment is ever changing, volatile, complex… There are more than enough adjectives to describe how your career is not a straight path without obstacles. You also know that at this point in your career, you need to renew yourself, face new challenges, learn about trends or network and get training in an area you’re unfamiliar with.
EDUCATION
TheStreet

ACON Investments Forms New North American Sustainable Seafood Platform With The Simultaneous Acquisitions Of Three Leading Seafood Companies - Northern Wind, Suncoast And Raymond O'Neill & Son Fisheries

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACON Investments, L.L.C. and its affiliates (" ACON") announced today the formation of a new North American sustainable seafood platform created by the simultaneous acquisitions and merger of Northern Wind Inc. (" Northern Wind"), Suncoast Seafood Inc. (" Suncoast"), and Raymond O'Neill & Son Fisheries Ltd. (" ROSF"), to create Atlantic Sustainable Catch (" ASC") a premium, sustainable seafood processor and distributor. Together, the ASC platform is a leading producer of both scallops and lobster with close to 600 employees across five locations in Massachusetts and New Brunswick, Canada, and with a long history of supporting local fishing communities and serving some of the largest retailers, restaurant groups, and food distributors across North America and around the world with quality products. As part of the transaction, existing owners and management teams of all three businesses will continue to provide leadership to the platform and will be meaningful shareholders and partners alongside ACON.
BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily

2K+
Followers
354
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Retirement Daily delivers in-depth analysis on finance, investments and retirement to help you retire with confidence.

 http://retirementdaily.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy