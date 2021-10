New chase efforts are under process in Hawaii for the student of the University of Nebraska- Lincoln, who had been missing on the island since May, after a new finding. Samuel Martinez, who was 23 years old decided to spend approximately two weeks hiking and camping for a late spring break tour on the island of Kauai. On 12th May 2021, he reached the island. On 25th May, after he missed his flight home, his family registered a missing person report with Lincoln Police.

