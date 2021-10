You could be spending as much as $40 more this winter to keep your home warm. Wisconsin Public Service is warning its customers that heating costs will likely be on the rise as natural gas prices have more than doubled this year, which would put it at the highest level it has seen in almost 10 years. WPS spokesperson Matt Cullen added the worldwide demand for natural gas is up and that company stocked up as the supply started to tighten. For those looking to save a few bucks this winter on their heating bill, Cullen suggests making sure your furnace is maintained and go from there.

