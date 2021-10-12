CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Brookhaven to hold pop-ups for City Centre project

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers
 7 days ago
Brookhaven will hold a series of pop-up events about its City Centre master plan throughout October, according to a press release.

There will be four events in total, each one taking place in one of the city’s districts. The “City Centre” project is part of the city’s 2034 Comprehensive Plan and is meant to complement a long-discussed redevelopment of the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA station. A new City Hall is expected to be part of the plan, and the plan is also intended to guide future mixed-use developments in the commercial area along Peachtree Road.

“We invite everyone to learn more about the City Centre planning process and provide feedback in locations in each of our City Districts,” said Community Development Director Linda Abaray in the press release.

In addition to the four pop-up events, residents can also find more information about the project at City Hall at 4362 Peachtree Road. The same materials that are at the pop-ups will be available at City Hall, and residents can visit from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 25-29.

The locations and dates of each of the four pop-ups are as follows:

District 1: Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Blackburn Park at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Oct. 13, 6-8 p.m.

District 2: Courtyard at 2700 Apple Valley Road, Oct. 19, 6-8 p.m.

District 3: Location TBD, Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m.

District 4: City Farmers Market at Northeast Plaza at 3307 Buford Highway, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

