Public Safety

Gabby Petito Died Of Strangulation According To Coroner

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSwuB_0cP3lwEH00

According to Coroner Dr. Brent Blue in Wyoming, 22-year-old Gabby Petito died of strangulation.

During a streaming press briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Blue revealed that Petito’s body was out in the wilderness for two to three weeks and the cause of death was strangulation.

Dr. Blue could not elaborate on whether an object was used in the strangulation of Petito, as it’s part of the criminal investigation.

Petito went missing during a summer cross-country trip with her now missing fiance Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie has been named by investigators as a person of interest in her death and is the subject of a massive nationwide search being directed by the FBI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPddA_0cP3lwEH00
Coroner, Dr. Brent Blue Via Zoom

Today’s autopsy report marks exactly one month and a day since Petito’s mother reported her daughter missing on September 11th.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

