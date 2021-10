CORVALLIS – Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith seems torn on the timing of bye weeks, but if there’s an ideal time on the schedule, the Beavers’ 2021 week off felt right. OSU didn’t play last Saturday, giving the Beavers a balanced first and second half of the season. Oregon State had six games prior to the bye, and play the first of its final six games Saturday against Utah.

