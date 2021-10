Fans of the rock band Smash Mouth grew anxious recently with the news that lead singer Steve Harwell was no longer performing with the band. Harwell’s absence from recent Smash Mouth live shows led to speculation that there could be more to the story. This is not the case, according to the band and Harwell should be rejoining the band soon. Harwell, who has been with the band since its inception in 1994, is battling a health condition and that is the reason for his absence. The Smash Mouth lead singer is reportedly on the mend and will be back up in front of a microphone in short order.

14 DAYS AGO