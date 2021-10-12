CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Stars goaltending situation comes into focus with season opener looming Thursday

By Matthew DeFranks
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO — Finally, the Stars are down to two goaltenders. After entering training camp with four NHL goaltenders practicing, Dallas will head to New York for Thursday’s season opener with Braden Holtby and Anton Khudobin on the roster. For salary cap reasons, the team kept Jake Oettinger in the NHL when rosters were due Monday afternoon, but coach Rick Bowness said Oettinger would be going to AHL affiliate Texas.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Stars’ Goaltending Competition Remains Wide Open

The goaltending position for the Dallas Stars has been a topic of discussion throughout the entire offseason. After last season concluded, they had three NHL-caliber goalies in Ben Bishop, Anton Khudobin, and Jake Oettinger. However, things became even more blurry when general manager Jim Nill added veteran Braden Holtby to the mix in free agency. With Bishop’s status unknown, as he continues rehabbing from injury, Nill opted to add further depth to the position. The coaching staff stated that they hoped one goalie would step up and take the starting role in the preseason, making their decision easier. Unfortunately, it has been the weakest position so far and the situation remains wide open.
NHL
NHL

Heiskanen, Stars defeat Rangers in OT in season opener

NEW YORK -- Miro Heiskanen scored 1:38 into overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. The Stars, playing their first game of the season, took advantage of a Rangers turnover in the offensive zone and Heiskanen was sprung by a pass from Jamie Benn. He scored from the right circle before Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba could recover.
NHL
dallassun.com

Bruins, sans Tuukka Rask in net, open new season vs. Stars

The post-Tuukka Rask era begins in earnest for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night as they host the Dallas Stars in their season opener at TD Garden. Boston will open a season without Rask on its roster for the first time in 14 years. The 34-year-old former Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip over the offseason and remains a free agent after his contract expired.
NHL
defendingbigd.com

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Win Season Opener In Dramatic Fashion

The Dallas Stars opened the 2021-22 season with two old foes rearing their ugly heads. Like Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger staggering out of their lairs, injuries and overtime threatened to ruin their season opener. But this time, the movie ended differently. Thanks to the extra-minutes heroics of Miro Heiskanen,...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
NHL

Marchand, Bruins get past Stars in season opener

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand scored twice, including on a penalty shot, to help the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win in their season opener against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden on Saturday. Marchand became the third player in NHL history to score his team's first goal of the season...
NHL
Dallas News

Rick Bowness juggles Dallas Stars’ lines ahead of matchup in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — After beginning the first three games of the season with the same forward lines, Stars coach Rick Bowness has moved some players around — just not the top line of Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov. During morning skate on Tuesday in Pittsburgh, the Stars used these...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Khudobin
Person
Jani Hakanpää
Person
Ben Bishop
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Blake Comeau
Person
Andrej Sekera
Person
Braden Holtby
Person
Rick Bowness
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jeremy Swayman Named Starting Goaltender For Bruins’ Season Opener

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have made their decision. Jeremy Swayman will be between the pipes for the season opener on Saturday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy made the announcement as promised on Friday. Swayman got the nod over Linus Ullmark, whom the Bruins signed to a four-year, $20 million deal in the offseason. Ullmark went 0-0-2 with an .839 save percentage and 3.91 GAA in the preseason. Swayman went 1-0-1 with a .932 save percentage and 1.99 GAA in his preseason action. Swayman of course surprised just about everybody when he came up to the NHL last year, going 7-3-0 with a .945...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Goaltending#Goaltenders#Ltir
Sporting News

Ranking the top 10 NHL goaltenders entering the 2021-22 season

It's getting chillier out which can only mean one thing: the NHL season is right around the corner. After two wonky seasons, 2021-22 is shaping up to be a full 82-game slate (knock wood, please) chock full of the slickest goals, the flashiest saves and countless big-time moments. But, before things get underway, and as the league hits the reset button, it's the perfect time to sort through the rosters and select the top goaltenders, defensemen and forwards.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
Place
Vancouver, CA
NHL

CBJ celebrate 2021-22 Season Opener w/ Plaza Party next Thursday

The Columbus Blue Jackets open the 2021-22 season when they host the Arizona Coyotes at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, October 14, at 7 p.m. The club has several special activities planned to kick off its 21st National Hockey League season, including the return of the Opening Night Plaza Party, presented by Nationwide, and a special tribute to late Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks.
NHL
USA Today

Montreal Canadiens star goaltender Carey Price entering player assistance program

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program, a stunning announcement Thursday less than a week before start of the season and just three months after he backstopped Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final. The league and players' union said...
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres waive Aaron Dell, likely have goaltending set for opening night

The Buffalo Sabres this afternoon waived struggling goalie Aaron Dell, meaning they could begin the season with veterans Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski in net. Dell, 32, compiled a 0-0-1 record with a 5.57 goals-against average and an .838 save percentage in 65 minutes played over two preseason games. In...
NHL
Yardbarker

Capitals’ Goaltending Inexperience Could Cost Them This Season

Goaltending matters. Disproportionately so for teams that harbour Stanley Cup aspirations and are heading towards the end of their window to win. In fact, the quality of the Washington Capitals’ netminding over the year ahead will play a decisive role in shaping the organization’s future. With Washington’s stars inching closer...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy