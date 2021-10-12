Stars goaltending situation comes into focus with season opener looming Thursday
FRISCO — Finally, the Stars are down to two goaltenders. After entering training camp with four NHL goaltenders practicing, Dallas will head to New York for Thursday’s season opener with Braden Holtby and Anton Khudobin on the roster. For salary cap reasons, the team kept Jake Oettinger in the NHL when rosters were due Monday afternoon, but coach Rick Bowness said Oettinger would be going to AHL affiliate Texas.www.dallasnews.com
