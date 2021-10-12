LANTA stops will move for first lady Jill Biden’s Lehigh Valley visit
First lady Jill Biden’s scheduled visit to Allentown on Wednesday means LANTA stops will temporarily move from the Allentown Transportation Center. Starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, boarding stops will be moved from the transportation center at Sixth and Linden streets to Eighth and Linden streets near the PPL Center, the Lehigh And Northampton Transportation Authority said in a news release.www.lehighvalleylive.com
