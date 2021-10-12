CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

LANTA stops will move for first lady Jill Biden’s Lehigh Valley visit

By Sarah Cassi
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 7 days ago
First lady Jill Biden’s scheduled visit to Allentown on Wednesday means LANTA stops will temporarily move from the Allentown Transportation Center. Starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, boarding stops will be moved from the transportation center at Sixth and Linden streets to Eighth and Linden streets near the PPL Center, the Lehigh And Northampton Transportation Authority said in a news release.

LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County executive race: 1 candidate touts his record. The other, his rhetoric.

This year’s Northampton County executive race brings together two candidates with starkly different agendas and personalities. Democratic incumbent Lamont McClure has the polish of a longtime courtroom litigator. The 50-year-old Bethlehem Township resident is coming off his first four-year stint as county executive and spent time on county council before that.
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

