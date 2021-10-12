Jeff Jarrett Says Chyna Was Easy To Coach, Is As Identifiable With The Attitude Era As The Rock

During a recent Q&A session with Lucha Libre Online, Jeff Jarrett was asked about what led to AJ Styles joining TNA in 2002, and more. He said,. “I think it depends on the era and the definition of ‘true discovery,’ because Bill Behrens was AJ’s first promoter — who to this day is his agent, business advisor, manager, whatever the title may give you. But Bill — to Wildside Wrestling (NWA Wildside) and you know, AJ was around WCW for just a couple of shows, and then North Georgia independents, and then my father heard about him and he saw him and then obviously I saw him. Jeremy Borash had seen him. There were different folks in the early days of TNA but you know, when AJ — those three months before TNA started, getting the ability to see AJ and his first night, being crowned the X-Division Champion, he truly was an alternative, but also a face of the brand from day one.”

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO