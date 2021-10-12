CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward high school football top 10: Cardinal Gibbons, St. Thomas poised for top-three showdown

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 7 days ago
St. Thomas Aquinas receiver Camden Brown catches a pass against Western defensive back Jordan Jean during their game on Sept. 24. Brown and the No. 1 Raiders face off with No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons on Saturday. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

The high school football season is coming down to the home stretch with only a few weeks left on the schedule.

Week 8 boasts a solid slate of games that features a big-time matchup between two of the top three teams in the county and a showdown of two of the top small schools in South Florida.

All games listed are at 7 p.m. on Friday unless otherwise noted. Teams’ positions in last week’s rankings are in parentheses.

1. (1) St. Thomas Aquinas (6-1)

The Raiders have won four in row since dropping their one loss this season to Tampa Jesuit. They’ve been able to rotate many players on their roster onto the field during blowouts against Cooper City and South Plantation. That won’t be the case this week. St. Thomas has a big showdown against Cardinal Gibbons, and it’s getting the showcase it deserves: a Saturday night kickoff at FAU’s football stadium.

Next: vs. Cardinal Gibbons (5-1), Saturday, 7 p.m., FAU Stadium

2. (2) Chaminade-Madonna (4-1)

The Lions were off last week but not by choice. Chaminade saw its game against Fort Lauderdale canceled due to COVID-19 — the second time in three weeks the Lions could not play because of an opponent’s COVID-19 issue. Not only that, but Chaminade has yet to play a home game this season. That is scheduled to change on Friday.

Next: vs. Miami Gulliver Prep (5-0)

3. (4) Cardinal Gibbons (5-1)

Following their close loss to American Heritage, the Chiefs had the chance to vent any frustrations in a 56-7 win over Pine Crest. All facets of the game were working for Gibbons in that victory. They will need that to continue this week to beat St. Thomas Aquinas. Last season, American Heritage beat Cardinal Gibbons, Cardinal Gibbons beat St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Thomas Aquinas beat American Heritage. All three went on to win state championships. That same scenario is still in play for this year and can play out again if the Chiefs win Saturday.

Next: vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (6-1), Saturday, 7 p.m., FAU Stadium

4. (5) Dillard (6-0)

The Panthers had a bye week last week, and they gear up to play winless Hallandale this week. Dillard has faced mostly overmatched opponents so far this year, outscoring teams 258-7 through six games. Expect more of the same this week against the Chargers.

Next: at Hallandale (0-3)

5. (3) American Heritage (2-3)

With quarterback Blake Murphy out due to injury, the Patriots found a way to beat Cardinal Gibbons in Week 6. They could not pull it off on the road against Jacksonville Trinity Christian. Brandon Inniss, playing out of position at quarterback, threw two interceptions, and Heritage could not get enough going on the ground. The schedule gets easier with a shorter road trip to Jensen Beach this week, and the Patriots can continue working on jumpstarting their offense.

Next: at Jensen Beach (1-3)

6. (6) Western (4-2)

Last week’s win over Coconut Creek may not have been the Wildcats’ cleanest game of the year, but they got the job done with a 23-0 victory. Western’s defense held back a solid Cougars squad. The offense may have “shot itself in the foot,” in the words of coach Adam Ratkevich, but that unit has been solid all year. They will almost certainly rebound against winless Taravella this week.

Next: at Taravella (0-6), Thursday, 7 p.m.

7. (7) Deerfield Beach (4-2)

Deerfield Beach is coming off a bye week before entering a slate of district games. The Bucks are still likely the favorites to win the district, and they should pick up wins over Coral Springs and West Boca Raton in the next two weeks. On Oct. 29, Deerfield Beach will face Boca Raton in what will likely be a de facto district championship.

Next: vs. Coral Springs (1-4), Thursday, 7 p.m.

8 (9) Miramar (4-2)

Miramar had a busy week last week. First, the Patriots made up a postponed game against Stranahan on Tuesday and picked up a 21-0 win. Three days later, Miramar picked up a 43-6 victory over Hallandale. There is no rest for the weary, though, as Miramar travels to face McArthur this week.

Next: at McArthur (3-2)

9. (10) South Broward (6-1)

The Bulldogs continued their excellent run with a 35-point win over Everglades. Running back Kareem Carswell rushed for 305 yards and a pair of touchdowns in that win, and he’s been a force for South Broward all year. So far, he has 1,010 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He’ll get to rest those legs this week as the Bulldogs have a bye week.

Next: Bye week.

10. (NR) Fort Lauderdale (3-1)

The Flying L’s enter the top 10 this week after last week’s game against Chaminade was canceled due to COVID-19. If Fort Lauderdale is able to suit up this week, they’ll face a Blanche Ely team that has struggled this season but just picked up its first win of the year last week.

Next: vs. Blanche Ely (1-4)

On the bubble: Calvary Christian (3-3), Coconut Creek (4-2), Coral Glades (3-1), Coral Springs Charter (5-1), Cypress Bay (4-2), Plantation (3-1), Stranahan (4-2).

