CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golden Valley, AZ

Body found in Golden Valley

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120OYM_0cP3l9VH00

GOLDEN VALEY, Ariz. (AP) — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says human remains have been found in the desert in the Golden Valley area west of Kingman.

According to the office, hikers on Saturday called to report coming upon a skull and a subsequent search then produced other bones.

The office said the remains were taken to the county Medical Examiner’s Office for a determination of cause of death. No additional information was provided.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golden Valley, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Kingman, AZ
Kingman, AZ
Government
County
Mohave County, AZ
Golden Valley, AZ
Government
Kingman, AZ
Crime & Safety
Mohave County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Mohave County, AZ
Government
City
Golden Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Medical Examiner#Firetv#Appletv#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy