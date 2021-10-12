CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoplegs launches on PC and Nintendo Switch next month

By Daniel Alvarez
gamefreaks365.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter its time under development in Steam Early Access, Hoplegs will soon see its final release on PC and Switch. Following the completion of six months since the announcement of the game’s release on Steam Early Access, to which we dedicated an article on Game Freaks 365, Kevin Anderson (WhyKev) has announced today that his quirky – but defiant – platform, Hoplegs, will be available in its final form on PC and Nintendo Switch in the coming month.

