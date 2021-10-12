CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutors seek detention in Navy submarine espionage case

By Associated Press News
 7 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Maryland couple charged in a plot to sell sensitive U.S. submarine secrets to a foreign government will remain behind bars for now, a judge said Tuesday in granting a detention request from prosecutors.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe each made brief appearances in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble ordered them to remain detained pending a detention hearing on Friday at which more extensive arguments are expected to be made.

The couple answered perfunctory questions from a judge, but no substantive information about the case was revealed.

The Toebbes were arrested in West Virginia over the weekend. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, is accused of passing information about American submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

The authorities say Diana Toebbe sometimes accompanied her husband to pre-arranged “dead drop” locations, including serving as a lookout.

The judge said Tuesday that each could face life in prison if convicted.

United States Navy
News Break
Politics
WUSA9

US: Maryland couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted

WASHINGTON — A Maryland couple arrested earlier this month on charges of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country have been indicted, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Federal prosecutors say Jonathan and Diana Toebbe are each charged with one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data...
MARYLAND STATE
KREX

FBI at Russian oligarch’s homes for ‘law enforcement’ action

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents were carrying out “law enforcement activity” on Tuesday at a Washington mansion and New York City townhouse tied to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. FBI officials would not provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding their presence at either property or any information […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
