Should you pull for Childe in Genshin Impact? Is Childe worth it?

By Franz Christian Irorita
 7 days ago
Our favorite Fatui Harbinger, Tartaglia, arrives once again in the game’s first-ever 2nd rerun, getting ahead of the highly anticipated Ganyu and Albedo’s 1st rerun. Coming in as the first event wish banner of Version 2.2, players who are interested in Childe will need to decide in haste, whether to pull for him or save for even stronger characters arriving in the near future. A lot of players still have a good reserve of Primogems and Fates from the Anniversary and the Moonchase Event, but knowing which banner to pull from is not an easy task. This guide will help you decide if it’s worth pulling for Childe or not.

