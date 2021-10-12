CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Patrick Wisdom, Frank Schwindel named to MLB Pipeline’s All-Rookie team

By Al Yellon
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel are both far past the age of most “rookie” players in Major League Baseball. Wisdom turned 30 in August and Schwindel will pass that milestone next May. For various reasons, neither got much of a chance to play in the major leagues before this year....

www.bleedcubbieblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Predicting 1 Trade for Every MLB Team During the 2021 Offseason

It's never too early to start looking ahead to the MLB offseason. This year's free-agent class is headlined by middle infielders Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Trevor Story, first baseman Freddie Freeman, third baseman Kris Bryant, right fielder Nick Castellanos and veteran pitchers Max Scherzer, Robbie Ray and Kevin Gausman.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

From Lance Lynn to Craig Kimbrel: Grading 10 Chicago White Sox roster additions on how they fared for the 2021 AL Central champs

The Chicago White Sox were one of the more aggressive teams last offseason. Then when injuries popped up throughout the season, they used a mix of internal and external options to try to fill the voids. The Sox were also active at the trade deadline, attempting to position themselves for the postseason. Some moves worked, others didn’t pan out for the American League Central champs, whose ...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Frank Schwindel has earned a spot on next year’s team

Once the Chicago Cubs disassembled the core and embarked on a massive sell-off at the trade deadline, the bright spots were few and far between. One of them, though, was the opportunity guys like Frank Schwindel had to prove what they could do. Schwindel, along with others like Rafael Ortega...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Frank Schwindel
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Jonathan India
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Patrick Wisdom
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, October 15

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Cubs are reportedly hiring Carter Hawkins as their new GM

Late last week, four finalists for the job of Cubs general manager were reported, and I posed the question to you: Which would you choose of these four?. Carlos Rodriguez, Rays vice president of player development and international scouting. Carter Hawkins, Cleveland assistant general manager. James Harris, Cleveland vice president...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs who homered, stole home in game, Part 2

The Cubs have played 16,569 regular-season games since the start of 1916, the earliest year for which play-level data is available at baseball-reference.com. In only 8 of those games has a player hit a home run and stolen home. Part 1 described the first 4 such games:. June 12, 1916:...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

What can you get for 90 million dollars?

I’ve seen an assumption floating around BCB, that the Cubs have about 90 million to spend in free agency this offseason. It sounds like a ton of money. Heck, per sportrac, that’d be more than the total salary of 14 ballclubs! The problem is that Free Agency is the most expensive way to acquire talent. Good players don’t always reach the open market, and when they do, they are either looking for a big pay day, or they’re not very good.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Pipeline#Reds#Cubs#Major League Baseball#Royals#Athletics#Cardinals
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks boldly goes

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB news for you, optimized for SEO and ready to go. Well, impending news, anyway. The Cubs are reported to be about to select a General Manager from the four-name pool that was bandied about not long ago. It isn’t the guy everyone wanted, though.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The 10 worst Cubs games of 2021, part 1

I debated for quite some time whether to do this companion series to the “10 best Cubs games of 2021” that appeared here earlier this week. On the one hand, why would you want to read about lousy Cubs baseball?. On the other hand, it’s part of the history of...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs whose only homer was a walk-off

During the Cubs' 146 seasons in the National League, they have hit 14,659 home runs. Only 2 teams have hit more, the Yankees (16,531) and Giants (15,004). The Cubs' homers were hit by 845 different batters, which is 39 percent of their 2,161 total players. Two Cubs hit more than...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ the way the future was

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB news for you, optimized for SEO and ready to go. The news is, there’s no new news today. There are things of interest, though. Read on. Whether you opt for Can-D or Chew-Z, the same players are on stage. They just arrive via different paths.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Teams that struck out at least 14 with no walks

In Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday, the Dodgers used 8 pitchers, none of whom threw more than 1.2 innings. They combined to strike out 14 Braves and walk 0. ... Only 3 times before in post-season history had a team racked up at least that...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs position players who homered and pitched

On Friday, Sept. 24, Sergio Alcantara became the first player in team history to hit a home run as a position player, then pitch the same day. In the sixth inning of Game 1 of the Cubs' doubleheader against the Cardinals, Alcantara homered as a pinch hitter. He stayed in the game, playing shortstop in the final inning.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Grand slams in post season

Former Cub Kyle Schwarber's second-inning grand slam Monday night was the third for the Red Sox in the first 2 games of the American League Championship Series. They hit them in back-to-back games, separated by a day off, in a span of 42 plate appearances, over just 9.2 innings. That's...
MLB
CBS Chicago

Chicago Cubs Hire Carter Hawkins As New General Manager

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Cubs have hired Carter Hawkins as the new general manager. Hawkins has been with the Cleveland Indians for 14 seasons and served as the assistant general manager. The #Cubs today named Carter Hawkins as the club’s General Manager. Hawkins becomes the 16th general manager in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/YmSfbZieFS — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 15, 2021 It could all be destiny, since Hawkins’ daughter’s name is Ivy. Meanwhile, the only games Hawkins has seen at Wrigley Field are World Series games three, four, and five in 2016. The Cubs, of course, played Cleveland in that World Series. “I have this vivid memory of being in the team bus driving away from Wrigleyville to the airport. There’s people everywhere, and all I could hear was, ‘Go, Cubs, go!’ over and over and over and over and over,” Hawkins said Monday. “And it was annoying at the time, but I also had this moment of clarity of just how unbelievable a moment that was for the organization, for the city, and for Cubs fans all over the world.” The 37-year-old will be the Cubs’ 16th general manager.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Schulte Poems, Oct. 19, 1910

During the 1910 season, the Chicago Tribune regularly published funny, sometimes hilarious, poems that it said were written by Frank Schulte, the Cubs' colorful, hard-hitting, lefty-swinging right fielder. The poems actually were written by Ring Lardner, destined to become one of the great humorists of the early 20th Century, who...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs pitchers who threw 'all-hitters'

The Athletic published a fun story last month what author Marc Craig called "all-hitters": games in which a starting pitcher allowed a hit to every batter he faced. Craig said there have been 358 such starts since 1901, with the pitcher facing at least 4 batters in 227 of them.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves' Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy