High School Football Computer Ratings: Is your team in playoff position?

Several area teams are on the playoff bubble and another is fighting for a home game in the postseason heading into Week 10 of the high school football season. Huron and Edison will meet in what could be a play-in game in Milan Township in Division IV, Region 14, although both teams can slip into the playoffs if two teams behind them in this week's OHSAA computer ratings lose.

ERIE COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO