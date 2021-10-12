CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High School Football Computer Ratings: Is your team in playoff position?

Dayton Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. There are 708 schools in this week’s computer ratings. The 71 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.

The Blade

OHSAA computer ratings update: Teams jockey for position in final 2 weeks

With just two games left in the regular season, it's getting down to crunch time for playoff positioning and qualification for area high school football teams. The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its weekly football computer ratings on Tuesday. The top 16 teams in each region of the seven divisions will make the playoffs, which begin the weekend of Oct. 29-30.
TOLEDO, OH
OHSAA releases weekly football computer ratings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 24, when 448 schools (top 16 in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.
Sandusky Register

COMPUTER RATINGS: Plenty of playoff implications in Week 10 matchups

Several area teams are on the playoff bubble and another is fighting for a home game in the postseason heading into Week 10 of the high school football season. Huron and Edison will meet in what could be a play-in game in Milan Township in Division IV, Region 14, although both teams can slip into the playoffs if two teams behind them in this week's OHSAA computer ratings lose.
Daily Record

OHSAA releases sixth weekly high school football computer rankings, final ratings during regular season

The OHSAA on Tuesday released the sixth weekly high school football computer rankings. The top 16 teams in each region will qualify for the playoffs this year, the first time that's been the case. The top eight with host a first-round game, with the highest seed in each second-round (or regional quarterfinal) game also getting a home game. The games will shift to neutral sites starting with the regional semifinals.
Dayton Daily News

H.S. Results 10-18/10-19

Alter 13, Carlisle 2: Isam (A) 4 goals 2 assists, Battaglia (A) 4 goals, Rowe (C) goal, Person (C) goal. Bellbrook 9, Trotwood 0: Terry (B) 4 goals 3 assists, R. Ferrin (B) 2 goals, Warner (B) 2 goals. CHCA 4, New Richmond 0. Eaton 3, Franklin 0. Graham 2,...

