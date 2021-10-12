CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans QB Davis Mills nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week

By Mark Lane
 7 days ago
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is starting to get recognition for his work in the absence of Tyrod Taylor.

The third-rounder from Stanford is one of six nominees for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week.

Mills completed 21 passes on 29 attempts for 312 yards and three touchdowns with a 141.7 passer rating in the 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday in Week 5 at NRG Stadium.

The 22-year-old became the first rookie quarterback in league history to finish with 300-plus passing yards, three-plus touchdowns, and a 140.0-plus passer rating.

Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts caught nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in a 27-20 win over the New York Jets in London. Similarly, Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau was disruptive against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football with 1.0 sack, an interception, a pass breakup, and five combined tackles in the 38-20 win.

The Texans haven’t had a Pepsi Rookie of the Week winner since 2011 when quarterback T.J. Yates went 26-of-44 for 300 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in Houston’s 20-19 win at the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 11, 2011. Receiver Andre Johnson picked up two in Weeks 4 and 11 of 2003 while running back Domanick Davis earned five the same year in Weeks 7-10 and Week 13 en route to a rookie of the year honor.

