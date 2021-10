Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has teased, and in some cases revealed and detailed, several big changes coming to several characters. First up is Brigitte. Back in September, Blizzard revealed that the character's Shield Bash ability, a point of contention within the Overwatch community, would no longer stun in the sequel, but it can still go through barriers. Meanwhile, while it has lost its stun capabilities, it now gives the character her healing aura. Blizzard has now also confirmed the range of it has doubled, which in turn makes the character far more mobile in the sequel than she is right now. And if that wasn't enough, it now deals more damage and has a reduced cooldown.

