‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Has an Impressive Net Worth! Find Out How She Makes Money

Courtesy of Madison LeCroy/Instagram

Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy is more than just a reality TV star — and her staggering net worth proves it! The South Carolina native is worth an estimated $1.5 million, according to multiple outlets. To learn more about how Madison makes money, keep reading.

Madison LeCroy is on Bravo’s Southern Charm:

Fun fact: Madison first appeared on Southern Charm as a guest in season 2. Later, in season 6, she was introduced to fans as Austin Kroll‘s love interest. Come season 7, she became a full-time cast member.

Although it’s unclear exactly how much money Madison makes from the popular series, it’s been reported that cast members make $25,000 an episode, per Screen Rant.

Madison LeCroy is a business owner:

The mother of one, who shares son Hudson with ex-husband Josh Hughes, co-owns Maven, a boutique-style salon named in Charleston, South Carolina, with business partner Meg McMillion.

“House of Beauty, this is, Cutie! The day has finally come, and we have officially expanded our business!” Madison announced via Instagram in February 2021. “Welcome to our new salon.”

Courtesy of Madison LeCroy/Instagram

Additionally, Madison is a professional freelance makeup artist and hairstylist. Her specialties include balayage and hair cutting, but ultimately, Madison is pretty much an expert on all things beauty!

Given her fame, it’s not uncommon for fans to inquire about the Bravolebrity’s beauty hacks and favorite products. “I always keep a hand moisturizer, which you can use on your face,” Madison dished to Us Weekly in a September 2021 interview.

“I keep an under-eye concealer,” she added. “This one is Maybelline and it’s easy to put on and it’s cheap. If you lose stuff as much as I do, I would try this.”

Madison LeCroy is an influencer:

With over 500,000 followers on Instagram alone, Madison works with a lot of different brands, including QÜR, MTN OPS, TruLyfe Supplements and more.

When Madison isn’t focused on growing her empire, she spends plenty of time with her darling son, Hudson, and her boyfriend. Although the pair went Instagram official in June 2021, Madison has yet to share his name (or Instagram handle!) with followers.