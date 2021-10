Drama, as every student of Showtime’s golf-leaning Billions knows, is driven by conflict, and now golf, in its special way, has a new drama on its hands. The USGA, working with the PGA Tour and other organizations, has announced, in its staid way, a new local rule, aimed at tournament golf, that limits a driver’s length to 46 inches. Phil Mickelson, noted lefthanded provocateur and one of the most decorated players in USGA history, is letting everybody know he’s not happy about this new rule, dissing it with comically intemperate language, via Twitter.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO