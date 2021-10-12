CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Julie Chrisley’s Weight Loss Over the Years: Photos

By Laura Rizzo
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 7 days ago
Looking good, mama! Chrisley Knows Best star Julie Chrisley had an impressive weight loss over the years, and she looks more confident than ever in transformation photos.

The reality star has previously opened up about dropping 20 pounds as an ambassador for Nutrisystem. While she enjoys doing pilates as exercise, the biggest change to Julie’s lifestyle is she “[modifies] and [makes] better choices” when it comes to her diet.

“Overeating was a struggle, no matter what I was eating. Now, I don’t have to think about it,” she explained People in 2018. “I tend to think I’m a little pickier because I do cook a lot, and I can cook.”

The What’s Cooking With Julie Chrisley host was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and underwent a double mastectomy. She noted that she worked with a nutritionist from the program to eliminate soy from her diet.

That being said, the South Carolina native couldn’t help but confess that she loves the physical changes to her body from her new lifestyle as much as the health benefits.

“If we’re being completely honest, everyone can say it’s not about the weight per se, or how you look, but … dropping some weight makes me feel better about myself because I know that I look better,” she gushed. “I’m being more healthy. It’s just good all the way around.”

Julie first stepped into the spotlight when Chrisley Knows Best premiered in March 2014. She shares three children — Chase, Savannah and Grayson — with husband Todd Chrisley. The real estate mogul also has two kids, daughter Lindsie and son Kyle, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Teresa Terry.

Fans fell in love with Julie and Todd’s hands-on parenting technique and the hilarious antics of their family. The reality TV mom admitted she gets in trouble “all the time” for being a bit too outspoken when it comes to her children’s lives.

“We over-communicate in this family,” Julie told Us Weekly in June 2021. “Sometimes we probably say too much. I have friends and they’re like, ‘I just let my kids figure it out. I just don’t voice my opinion.’”

Keep scrolling to see before and after photos of Julie’s weight loss!

Comments / 22

Joseph Lewis
7d ago

Miss Julie you look 30 years younger than THE BOTOX MONSTER ! And your body this smoking! Keep doing what you're doing to keep what you got!

Reply
4
