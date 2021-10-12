CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

How Has Marriage Really Changed Blake Shelton?

By Brandon Bombay
nickiswift.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Shelton tied the knot with Gwen Stefani on July 3 in an intimate ceremony on the country star's ranch in Oklahoma. After the A-list couple decided to keep their wedding small it led to difficult decisions as they trimmed their invite list to a manageable number of guests. "I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends," Shelton said while appearing on "The Highway" on SiriusXM. "Listen, we kept it small. Get over it. It's not about you," he added.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 1

Related
wkml.com

Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Is Refusing To Leave Montana Ranch

Even though a judge ruled that Kelly Clarkson would retain ownership of her Montana Ranch in the divorce, her ex Brandon Blackstock, who lives on the property “seems to be in denial” about that, according to a source. Radaronline reports that Brandon Blackstock, who was questioned about the ranch while...
RELATIONSHIPS
country1037fm.com

Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is ‘Constantly’ On Him About One Thing

Blake Shelton wrote a special song for Gwen Stefani on their wedding day called “We Can Reach The Stars,” and it will be on Blake’s upcoming Body Language Deluxe album. Blake told Seth Meyers last night (10/06), “And Gwen has always… She is constantly on my a– about, I should be writing more songs. ‘How come you don’t write more songs?’ And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, ‘Well, you know, I’ll step up and come up with something,’ and so I did.”
NFL
Radar Online.com

‘The Voice’ Producers Looking To Replace Blake Shelton After 21 Seasons

Ariana Grande’s arrival at The Voice has changed everything, including the future on the show of its only original star, Blake Shelton. “Current top ten artists like Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Billie Elish, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Weeknd, were all hesitant about staring on a competition show before Ariana Grande signed on,” a source tells Radar.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
countryliving.com

See Ariana Grande and John Legend Walk Off 'The Voice' After a Fight Broke Out

We're only two episodes in, and already Ariana Grande and John Legend are so over Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton's bickering on The Voice. It all began when Kelly and Blake were trying to win over country singer Lana Scott for their teams during the second night of blind auditions. After Lana stunned the judges with her unique rendition of Kelsea Ballerini's "Hole in the Bottle," Blake and Kelly began going back and forth about who knew more about country music, who has won the most Voice championships (obviously, that's Blake), who has the best swag for their team members and who knows Kelsea Ballerini better (Kelly does, since Kelsea filled in for her last season). But that wasn't all — Kelly then warned Lana about picking "a liar" for a coach.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
John Legend
talentrecap.com

Gwen Stefani Dances to Maroon 5 with Her Kids, Blake Shelton in Adorable Video

Former coach on The Voice Gwen Stefani has the most adorable family, and we’re loving a recent video of she and her three sons dancing along to a Maroon 5 song. New hubby and best frienemy to Maroon 5 singer, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton can also be seen dancing in the background of this fun moment.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani's newly released wedding videos divide fans

Gwen Stefani married fellow The Voice star Blake Shelton in July this year on the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma, and the No Doubt star has just released a series of videos from when she said yes to her dream wedding dress. The collection of recordings posted on her Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Us Weekly#Veteran#Gardening#Grande
Popculture

Why Chrissy Teigen Thinks Ariana Grande Joining 'The Voice' Makes Things Awkward for Her

Ariana Grande made her debut as the newest coach on The Voice on Monday night's premiere. Naturally, many fans weighed in on Grande's new position. Chrissy Teigen, who is married to Voice coach John Legend, even took some time to speak out on the fact that the "thank u, next" singer joined the program, as Entertainment Tonight noted. According to Teigen, Grande being on The Voice is going to make things awkward for her for a very particular reason.
CELEBRITIES
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Listen as Georgia singer belts out Elvis Presley cover — and stuns ‘The Voice’ judges

From the moment he took “The Voice” stage and belted out a few notes, Georgia singer Peedy Chavis had the judges’ attention. The 19-year-old crooner from Lawrenceville, a city about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, got singer/actor John Legend to turn his chair just 15 seconds into Chavis’ showstopping cover of Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel” on Monday night’s season premiere. Country music star Blake Shelton followed suit, saying Chavis’ performance “had me fired the hell up.”
MUSIC
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 5 recap: Blake Shelton suggests Ariana Grande is ‘worst coach’ during blinds [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

In the fifth blind audition episode of “The Voice” Season 21, the rivalry between “grandpa” Blake Shelton and “granddaughter” Ariana Grande heated up even more. Remember, the country judge had been pretending to be nice to the pop superstar in order to impress her massive social media following, but he shockingly turned on during Monday’s episode when he suggested she may be the “worst coach” ever. Uh-oh. Who came out on top in the Blake vs. Ariana feud, and how did fellow coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson react? SEEEverything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Below, read our minute-by-minute “The...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Reba McEntire Finally Weighs In On Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Divorce After Rumors About Her Feelings Swirled

Country diva Reba McEntire may be divorced from Brandon Blackstock’s father, but that doesn’t mean she's lacking in opinions about the messy split between Blackstock and McEntire’s sometimes-collaborator Kelly Clarkson. As rumors swirl about McEntire’s feelings surrounding the litigation-filled divorce, the country singer finally weighed in, remaining loyal to both Clarkson and her former stepson.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

Kelly Clarkson Just Got A Huge Win In Her Divorce Battle

This year, Kelly Clarkson has experienced some pretty fabulous highs, and not-so-fabulous lows. For the positives, Clarkson's talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," was renewed for two more seasons into 2023, she is a judge on the smash hit singing competition "The Voice," and she released a catchy new Christmas song that puts a positive spin on her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. As for the lows, one of them is clearly that divorce. As hard as any breakup is, Clarkson is still coming out on top, according to a divorce expert we interviewed exclusively at Nicki Swift. Thanks to Clarkson's prenup — which stated that whatever Clarkson bought with the money she made and earned is solely owned by her — she is now protected financially, and it "eliminate[s] much of the battle over money and property," per New Jersey divorce lawyer Christina Previte, Esq.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson's Former Stepdaughter Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is going to be a grandpa. Blackstock, Clarkson's former, will be a first-time gramp as his daughter Savannah Blackstock and boyfriend Quentin Lee's are expecting their first child together. 19-year-old Savannah broke the news with a baby bump photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday, Sept. 21. "The most precious secret we've ever kept," she wrote.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy