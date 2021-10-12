Guy Fieri’s Gatlinburg restaurant set for grand opening

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County will welcome a new restaurant from celebrity chef Guy Fieri next week with the grand opening of Chicken Guy! and Arcade City in Gatlinburg .

Chicken Guy! Gatlinburg at 727 Parkway will hold an official ribbon cutting on Monday, October 18. The venue will also include Arcade City Gatlinburg, a family fun arcade that can also be found in Pigeon Forge.

“Gatlinburg is one of the most beautiful cities in America, and we are thrilled to bring Chicken Guy! to the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee,” Guy Fieri said in a release. “The mountains are calling, and we are proud to bring our 22 house-made sauces, killer chicken and good times to the area.”

The Gatlinburg fried chicken eatery will be the second Chicken Guy! location in Tennessee after it opened in Nashville earlier this year. It won’t be the only Guy Fieri creation in Sevier County for long, his Downtown Flavortown restaurant and entertainment center is expected to open at The Mountain Mile in Pigeon Forge in 2022.

“After our recent opening in Nashville, our anticipation to open our second Tennessee location has been very high, said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Hospitality. Partnerships, like the one we have with Guy Fieri and Robert Earl, create a huge level of excitement in bringing Guy’s unique and mouthwatering menu to town. Combining our Arcade City to the venue creates the perfect mix of food, fun, and entertainment for everyone.”

Fieri announced plans in 2019 to open his Chicken Guy! restaurants in Nashville, Knoxville, Gatlinburg and Johnson City.

Chicken Guy! Gatlinburg will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit ChickenGuy.com or call (865) 263-1200

