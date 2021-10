NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that there has been presented to the Town Board of the Town of Van Buren, New York, on October 21, 2021, proposed Local Law No. D-2021 titled, “A Local Law Amending Part II, “General Legislation,” Of The Code Of The Town Of Van Buren, Titled “Code Of The Town Of Van Buren,” Relating To Cannabis Retail Dispensaries.” Said Local Law, if enacted, would amend the Code of the Town of Van Buren to include operations requirements for cannabis retail dispensaries. The full text of said Local Law is on file at the Town Clerk’s Office at the Town Hall located at 7575 Van Buren Road in the Town of Van Buren for inspection by all interested persons.

