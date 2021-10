Sean Strickland is not a fan of Belal Muhammad and he says he wants to smack him. After Luke Rockhold was forced out of his UFC 268 fight against Strickland, several fighters including Muhammad called him out. Although Muhammad competes at welterweight he said Strickland isn’t a big middleweight and wants to beat him up as he “hates that piece of trash.” To no surprise, that did not sit well for the seventh-ranked middleweight.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO