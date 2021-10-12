CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF A LOCAL LAW PURSUANT TO CANNABIS LAW §131

By vbpark
townofvanburen.com
 10 days ago

OPTING OUT OF LICENSING AND ESTABLISHING ON-SITE CONSUMPTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Van Buren, Onondaga County, New York, at a meeting held on October 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the

townofvanburen.com

Comments / 0

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that there has been presented to the Town Board of the Town of Van Buren, New York, on October 21, 2021, proposed Local Law No. D-2021 titled, “A Local Law Amending Part II, “General Legislation,” Of The Code Of The Town Of Van Buren, Titled “Code Of The Town Of Van Buren,” Relating To Cannabis Retail Dispensaries.” Said Local Law, if enacted, would amend the Code of the Town of Van Buren to include operations requirements for cannabis retail dispensaries. The full text of said Local Law is on file at the Town Clerk’s Office at the Town Hall located at 7575 Van Buren Road in the Town of Van Buren for inspection by all interested persons.
