NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF A LOCAL LAW PURSUANT TO CANNABIS LAW §131

NOTICE PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF SECTION 4-29-140 OF THE CODE OF LAWS OF SOUTH CAROLINA 1976, AS AMENDED Notice is hereby given that following the filing of a Petition by the County Council of Charleston County, the State Fiscal Accountability Authority of South Carolina has given its approval pursuant to the provisions and requirements of Section 4-29-140 of the Code of Laws of South Carolina 1976, as amended, to the following undertaking (the "Undertaking") by Charleston County, South Carolina: The issuance by Charleston County of its special source revenue bonds in the amount of not to exceed $76,000,000 (the "Bonds"), for the purpose of refunding the callable portion of the County's outstanding Special Source Revenue Bonds, Series 2013 for debt service savings; and to pay the costs of issuance of the Bonds. The Bonds will be limited obligations of the County to be issued under and pursuant to the provisions of Sections 4-1-175 and 4-29-68 of the Code of Laws of South Carolina 1976, as amended, and payable solely from fee-in-lieu of tax payments payable to the County. Notice is further given that any interested party may, within twenty (20) days after the date of the publication of this notice, but not afterwards, challenge the validity of the State Fiscal Accountability Authority's approval of the Undertaking, by action de novo instituted in the Court of Common Pleas for Charleston County, South Carolina. STATE FISCAL ACCOUNTABILITY AUTHORITY AD#1965750.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO