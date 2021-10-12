The Night We Scared A Whale DJ At The Roberson Mansion

Halloween is just under three weeks away, and you can see it everywhere from stores to homes decorated, some with displays that rival Christmas decorations. There are several local and regional places to get your scare on from Elmira to Binghamton to Scranton. And they all have some very impressive setups. Of course, there are other places that don't necessarily specialize in Halloween-type scares but instead have some sort of a story that borders on the unexplained, like sightings of ghosts or other things that just can't be explained.