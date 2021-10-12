Financial moves for women business owners

Business owners, how do you maximize your personal bottom line and protect your financial future? Creating an integrated plan is the key. Business owners spend years building their business into something that not only represents their passion and interests, but also is a significant asset contributing to their personal net worth. That being said, there is often little time devoted to how the value of the business fits into the owner’s personal financial plan. Many business owners have heard the saying “work on your business, not in your business.” The same is true for your financial life – it is critical to work on your integrated financial plan, not just in it.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO