CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Financial moves for women business owners

By Submitted by Edward Jones
iBerkshires.com
 8 days ago

If you're a woman who owns a business, you may have some challenges not shared by your male peers – but you also have several opportunities to help improve your financial future. You may already be taking some or all the right steps, but here are some ideas to be...

www.iberkshires.com

Comments / 0

Related
kq2.com

"Cup of Joe" highlights area women entrepreneurs and business owners

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local entrepreneurs returned to Restoration Natatorium for Wednesday’s “Cup of Joe” meeting. This week’s meeting highlighted women entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses from the area. “I’m so excited to celebrate women’s entrepreneurship week and to be part of such a thriving community of entrepreneurs,” said Hannah MaGee who...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Haywood Hunt

Benefits Of Private Investigation Services For Businesses And Business Owners

There are many reasons why a business or a business owner would need to use private investigation services especially when it comes to crime and fraud prevention as well as extra protection. With this said, the benefits of private investigation services for business owners and businesses go beyond just investigating unsavoury activities. Private investigators can do a lot more than just that and below are some of the ways that hiring a private investigator can be quite beneficial for business owners who want to run a successful business.
bizjournals

KC Black business owners gaining financial confidence with free program from H&R Block

H&R Block and the Urban League of Greater Kansas City are helping Black-owned businesses with free one-on-one coaching, counsel, and resources. The program offers financial management resources to Black-owned businesses, with a goal of increasing their financial confidence and helping Black small business owners gain access to capital through improved financial readiness. The program serves a key subset of small business owners who may need the most support, especially those facing disproportionate impacts as a result of the pandemic and aims to create more equitable local economies.
SMALL BUSINESS
local21news.com

Local women business owners share their advice on how to be successful

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — October is National Women’s small business month, in recognition CBS21 is highlighting locally owned businesses across our region celebrating the important role they play in our economy and society. In downtown Camp Hill, more than 55 percent of small businesses are women-owned. In a roundtable discussion...
CAMP HILL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Business Owner#Disability Insurance#Personal Income Tax#C And S#Treasury
bizjournals

Achieving a clear picture: How business owners can protect their financial future

Business owners, how do you maximize your personal bottom line and protect your financial future? Creating an integrated plan is the key. Business owners spend years building their business into something that not only represents their passion and interests, but also is a significant asset contributing to their personal net worth. That being said, there is often little time devoted to how the value of the business fits into the owner’s personal financial plan. Many business owners have heard the saying “work on your business, not in your business.” The same is true for your financial life – it is critical to work on your integrated financial plan, not just in it.
ECONOMY
iBerkshires.com

Short-term investments offer liquidity – and more

Generally speaking, investing is a long-term process. You invest in your IRA and 401(k) to reach a long-term goal – retirement. You may invest in a 529 education savings plan for many years to reach another long-term goal – college for your children. But is there also a place in your portfolio for shorter-term investments?
NORTH ADAMS, MA
CNBC

Here are some smart financial moves for new parents

Raising a child is often more expensive than parents expect, according to financial advisors. The average middle-income married couple spends $12,350 to $13,900 a year to do so, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates. Here are some top financial considerations for new and expecting parents, from budgeting to college savings...
RELATIONSHIPS
theburgnews.com

Local business owner to hold networking event for minority women entrepreneurs

While many businesses have faced closure during the pandemic, for some entrepreneurs it was the perfect time to start a business. The organizer of the upcoming panel discussion, “EmergeHer,” hopes to encourage and provide resources to those budding business owners, specifically minority women. “I’ve enjoyed seeing the number of new...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
wellbeingmagazine.com

Challenges for small business owners

The Economy is changing – challenges for small business owners. Whilst as a shopper we are met with an ever expanding array of choices about where and how we shop – at local stores, independent shops, high street chains, online, for example – small and independent business owners face continual challenges to keep up with the bigger companies who have seemingly unlimited marketing budgets. As a result, our high streets are ever changing – businesses coming in, businesses going out, new promise in, empty premises and out they go – and so the cycle continues. It can be tough to stand out, create interest, maintain loyalty, and stay the course.
SMALL BUSINESS
ouraynews.com

Business owner wants to diversify council

From the time Josh Smith was rewinding tapes at his parents' video rental store when he was 12 years old and getting an internship at an architecture firm in high school to owning his own businesses, he's been known as a hard worker. And now, he wants to work hard for Ouray. If he's elected to a seat on the city council in November, it wouldn't be the first time he's volunteered his time for his…
OURAY, CO
UpNorthLive.com

MoneyWise: Financial moves to make now

Now is a great time to think about your financial goals and to do some easy financial housekeeping. We have MSUFCU Chief Marketing Officer Deidre Davis shows us a few moves you should make with your finances this season. Where should you start when reviewing your finances?. A good place...
PERSONAL FINANCE
accountingtoday.com

Art of Accounting: Checklist for an exit plan for business owners

This column converts an excellent article by John P. Napolitano, chairman and CEO of U.S. Wealth Management, into a checklist that could be used to advise clients. John’s column was about preparing clients for their exit from their business. I liked what he wrote and am presenting a summary here in checklist format with some comments. I copied a lot of what John wrote and did not use quotes, and refer you to his complete column. John also graciously permitted me to use his article as the basis for this checklist.
PERSONAL FINANCE
utahbusiness.com

Your guide to crowdfunding offerings as a business owner

In the US the offer and sale of securities must be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) unless there is an available exemption. Registration is costly and time-consuming—consequently, startups and smaller companies usually offer securities in “private placements” that do not require registration. Historically, this has meant that such securities could only be offered only to accredited investors—essentially high wealth persons who do not necessarily require protections of the securities laws.
SMALL BUSINESS
greensboro.com

4 Financial Moves to Make Before Retiring

The decision to retire will have a profound effect on how you spend your time and on where your money comes from. Before you give up a paycheck, make sure you're in a good place financially and won't end up regretting your decision to retire. Taking these four steps can...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Cannabis real estate lender Pelorus Equity quadruples fund size to $1 billion

Specialty lender Pelorus Equity Group Inc. on Wednesday said it's increasing its privately held mortgage real estate investment trust, the Pelorus Fund, to $1 billion from $250 million to raise capital for bridge commercial real estate loans for cannabis businesses. The Laguna Hills, Calf., firm is launching a new, stabilized lending program with three- to five-year amortizing loans. "Our company launched its $100 million offering in 2018, and then in 2020, upsized it to $250 million, but with the 300% growth we've experienced in 2021, we continue to see an acceleration of institutional interest in our thesis and core strategy," said Dan Leimel, CEO of Pelorus Equity Group and manager of the Pelorus Fund. The company expects to have more than $250 million of assets under management by the end of the year. Founded in 2010, Pelorus has completed 58 commercial real-estate loan transactions and deployed $225 million to cannabis businesses.
REAL ESTATE
smallbiztrends.com

2021 Holiday Shopping Predictions for Small Business Owners

The holiday shopping season is nearly here. Small business owners should be aware of the consumer trends and forecasts that industry experts are anticipating, so they can maximize their profits from this shopping boom period. Failure to prepare for the predicted behavior of consumers during the coming holiday season could...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy