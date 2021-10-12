Supervisor Brandon Pushes For Dump Cam Pilot Program

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors tabled a vote until a later time on whether to purchase a camera designed help deter illegal dumping. District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon proposed that the county go to Lowe’s and purchase around $10,000 worth of surveillance equipment to help catch people illegally dumping trash in the county. The camera could be placed at different unidentified hotspots as a way to get people to think twice about the crime.