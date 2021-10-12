CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuolumne County, CA

Supervisor Brandon Pushes For Dump Cam Pilot Program

By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors tabled a vote until a later time on whether to purchase a camera designed help deter illegal dumping. District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon proposed that the county go to Lowe’s and purchase around $10,000 worth of surveillance equipment to help catch people illegally dumping trash in the county. The camera could be placed at different unidentified hotspots as a way to get people to think twice about the crime.

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuolumne County, CA
Local
California Government
Tuolumne County, CA
Government
City
Sonora, CA
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s anticipated emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children of that age group, which...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday in the 2018 high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead. Cruz, 23, entered his pleas in a courtroom attended by a dozen relatives of victims after answering a long list of questions from Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer aimed at confirming his mental competency. He was charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder for those wounded in the Feb. 14, 2018, attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, located just outside Fort Lauderdale.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Campbell

Comments / 0

Community Policy