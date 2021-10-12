‘Federal Action Supersedes Any State Mandate’ Southwest Airlines To Continue Employee Vaccine Mandate

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with Dallas-based Southwest Airlines say they will comply with federal COVID vaccine mandates put in place by the Biden administration, regardless of the executive order issued by Governor Greg Abbott blocking such actions .

When asked for comment Southwest sent the following statement to CBS 11 News:

“We are reviewing all guidance issued on the vaccine and are aware of the recent Order by Governor Abbott. According to the President’s Executive Order, federal action supersedes any state mandate or law, and we would be expected to comply with the President’s Order to remain compliant as a federal contractor. We will continue to follow all Orders closely and keep our Employees updated on any potential changes to existing policies.”

Last week the airline said its more than 55,000 employees would need to be vaccinated against COVID by December 8 in order to continue employment.