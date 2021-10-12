CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Federal Action Supersedes Any State Mandate’ Southwest Airlines To Continue Employee Vaccine Mandate

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMT89_0cP3hqn500

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with Dallas-based Southwest Airlines say they will comply with federal COVID vaccine mandates put in place by the Biden administration, regardless of the executive order issued by Governor Greg Abbott blocking such actions .

When asked for comment Southwest sent the following statement to CBS 11 News:

“We are reviewing all guidance issued on the vaccine and are aware of the recent Order by Governor Abbott. According to the President’s Executive Order, federal action supersedes any state mandate or law, and we would be expected to comply with the President’s Order to remain compliant as a federal contractor. We will continue to follow all Orders closely and keep our Employees updated on any potential changes to existing policies.”

Last week the airline said its more than 55,000 employees would need to be vaccinated against COVID by December 8 in order to continue employment.

Comments / 41

hello my man
7d ago

Well Maybe they will all walk out. And leave your travelers stranded. That’s a perfect scenario.

Reply(3)
8
Janie Anderson
6d ago

The so-called mandate is nothing more than a press conference. It is not an official law. Southwest should ignore it.

Reply
3
The worlds gone mad
7d ago

Pull their license to operate a business within the state of Texas if they do not comply.

Reply(6)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines Scraps Plans To Put Some Unvaccinated Workers On Unpaid Leave In December

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Southwest Airlines is dropping plans to put unvaccinated employees who have applied for, but haven’t yet been approved or denied, a religious or medical exemption on unpaid leave starting in December. The Dallas-based carrier is a federal contractor and must comply with President Biden’s COVID Action Plan that includes a requirement that, unless they’ve have an official exemption, federal employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination by December 8. Southwest responded to CBS 11 News about the change with the following statement: “If an accommodation has not been reviewed or approved by December 8, the Employee will continue to work, while following...
DALLAS, TX
AOL Corp

Challenges mount to president's vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — First there were culture wars over lockdowns, then over face masks, then over face masks in schools. And even as the pandemic appears to be receding, a culture war over vaccine mandates is showing signs of only growing more intense, with Republican governors and legislators launching challenges to rules that, many public health experts say, could help ensure there is not another coronavirus surge in the future.
PHARMACEUTICALS
HuffingtonPost

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s Vaccine Mandate Whine Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) drew criticism after he railed against the idea of mandating people to be vaccinated annually against COVID-19. Critics pointed out that a once-a-year shot to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus isn’t exactly a hardship. They also noted that many people already get the flu vaccine each year, even though it’s not mandated except in certain professions like health care or the military.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas News

Fauci dismayed by Texas’ move to ban vaccine mandates

WASHNGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci is saying Sunday that it is “really unfortunate” that Gov. Greg Abbott has moved to ban vaccine mandates in the state of Texas. The nation’s leading infectious disease doctor, speaking on Fox News Sunday, said that the Republican governor’s decision to block businesses from requiring inoculations would damage public health since vaccines are the “most effective means” to stop the spread of COVID-19.
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

State COVID-19 vaccine mandate in effect Monday

State workers, most health and long-term care providers and education employees will have to submit proof that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday or risk losing their job. The state did allow some employees to work with their human resources office if they needed a “reasonable accommodation...
SEATTLE, WA
bizjournals

Viewpoint: Gov. Abbott abandoning conservative principles

For the last few weeks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been the focus of numerous stories in the national media. Why? First, Abbott has enacted several controversial and unpopular polices in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as attempts by local officials to ignore and circumvent the governor’s executive orders. Second, Abbott has become a symbol of how the Republican Party has been hijacked by former President Donald Trump and his acolytes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Protest Opposing Vaccine Mandates Held at Southwest Airlines' Dallas HQ Monday

A group of more than 200 people opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates gathered outside Southwest Airlines' Dallas headquarters Monday morning. An invitation was sent out on social media inviting "Southwest Cohearts" and those who believe in "medical freedom" to participate in a peaceful protest at the corner of Denton and Love Field drives.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Current, former Southwest Airlines workers protest COVID-19 vaccination mandates

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Current and former Southwest Airlines workers gathered to protest recent COVID-19 vaccination mandates on Monday, Oct. 18. They gathered to celebrate “medical freedom” at the airline’s headquarters in Dallas. Chopper 11 flew over the group of hundreds of people holding signs that said, “Terminate the mandate,” “freedom...
DALLAS, TX
TheStreet

United Airlines COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Prompts Judge's TRO

United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report can't force employees with a medical or religious accommodation for the COVID-19 vaccination to take unpaid leave after Texas federal judge Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order. Judge Mark T. Pittman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stardem.com

GOP attorney general tells employers to ignore Biden’s vaccine mandate push

WASHINGTON — The attorney general of Oklahoma is telling employers to ignore President Joe Biden’s pushes to require workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations. The Biden administration is developing rules to require employers of 100 employees or more to get COVID vaccines. U.S. government agencies are finalizing the rule as Biden and other government officials press more employers to require their workers get coronavirus vaccines or potentially lose their jobs.
U.S. POLITICS
