A third political party? San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo to discuss ‘foundational political solutions’ with Presidential hopeful turned Independent Andrew Yang

Today at noon, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo will join former US presidential and NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang for a 1:1 online discussion and Q&A hosted by Solutions San Jose around Yang’s ideas for the formation of a third political party. Yang, who last week announced he has left the Democratic party and registered as Independent, has in recent weeks – and through a new book – pointed to the need for ‘foundational political solutions’ to better address many of society’s issues such as homelessness, crime and lack of affordable housing. To register for the free online event, click here.