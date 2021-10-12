CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

A third political party? San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo to discuss ‘foundational political solutions’ with Presidential hopeful turned Independent Andrew Yang

cupertinotoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday at noon, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo will join former US presidential and NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang for a 1:1 online discussion and Q&A hosted by Solutions San Jose around Yang’s ideas for the formation of a third political party. Yang, who last week announced he has left the Democratic party and registered as Independent, has in recent weeks – and through a new book – pointed to the need for ‘foundational political solutions’ to better address many of society’s issues such as homelessness, crime and lack of affordable housing. To register for the free online event, click here.

cupertinotoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Elections
State
California State
Local
California Elections
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
San Jose, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Society
Local
California Government
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s anticipated emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children of that age group, which...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday in the 2018 high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead. Cruz, 23, entered his pleas in a courtroom attended by a dozen relatives of victims after answering a long list of questions from Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer aimed at confirming his mental competency. He was charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder for those wounded in the Feb. 14, 2018, attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, located just outside Fort Lauderdale.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Sam Liccardo
Person
Alex Padilla

Comments / 0

Community Policy